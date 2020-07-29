Fox News Scores Big Daytime Ratings with Bill Barr Hearings

Fox News scored strong daytime ratings on Tuesday, averaging more than 400,000 viewers in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic for four straight hours in the afternoon, as the network went all-in covering the House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General Bill Barr.

According to Nielsen Media Research, Fox News easily won total day in the demo with 412,000 viewers, powered by its highly rated Noon to 4:00 p.m. coverage of the highly contentious hearing, which pulled in 434,000, 441,000, 451,000, and 433, 000 viewers, respectively, in the demo. The network’s total day number outpaced CNN’s 316,000 and MSNBC’s 233,000 among A25 – 54 viewers. In overall viewers, Fox News also scored a big victory thanks to its strong afternoon numbers, which averaged near 2.9 million for those same four hours. On average, Fox News had 2.52 million total viewers from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., besting MSNBC’s 1.61 million and CNN’s 1.24 million.

In primetime, Fox easily won among the A25 – 54 audience on Tuesday, averaging 705,000 viewers across the three hours from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. Leading the charge was Tucker Carlson Tonight, which amassed 827,000 viewers in the demo (4.52 million in total), tops in cable news and the second-most watched show in all of TV. Fox’s Hannity came in second in cable with 713,000 A25 – 54 viewers (4.38 million overall), and the network’s 10:00 p.m. primetime show, The Ingraham Angle, placed third with 575,000 (3.53 million overall).

CNN was the primetime runner-up on Tuesday with 447,000 viewers in the demo, while MSNBC trailed far behind with just barely more than half of Fox’s ratings, with 381,000 in the demo. In overall viewers, that phenomenon continued as Fox dominated with 4.14 million viewers, which was greater than MSNBC’s (2.47 million) and CNN’s (1.62 million) primetime ratings combined.

