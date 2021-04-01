Split Wins For Two Cable News Networks in Wednesday Ratings Race

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow reclaimed the top spot on the ratings chart Wednesday night, with her show being most-watched in total viewers. It wasn’t a total victory, though, as Fox’s Tucker Carlson was most-watched in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54.

The Rachel Maddow Show pulled 3.25 million total viewers Wednesday, and was second in the demo, with 494,000, according to Nielsen data. Tucker Carlson Tonight was second overall, with 3.13 million total viewers, and topped the demo, with 515,000. The rest of the top five shows belonged to Fox, with Hannity in third (2.76 million total viewers, 400,000 in the demo), The Five in fourth (2.68 million total, 382,000 in the demo), and The Ingraham Angle in fifth in total viewers (2.17 million) and tying with The Five in the demo.

Fox averaged the most viewers in total day, with 1.53 million, and was second in the demo, with 256,000. CNN topped the demo, with 262,000, but had the fewest total viewers, with 977,000. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with nearly 1.5 million, and third in the demo, with 213,000.

Prime time belonged to Fox, which averaged 2.69 million total viewers, and 432,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 2.37 million, and 337,000 in the demo. CNN was third, with 1.17 million total viewers, and 303,000 in the demo.

Morning Joe was back on top in total viewers, with 1.15 million, and was second in the demo, with 165,000. Fox and Friends was a close second in total viewers, with 1.14 million, and topped the demo, with 210,000. CNN’s New Day was third, with 488,000 total viewers, and 125,000 in the demo.

