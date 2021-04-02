Three Network Rivals Make A Splash in the Demo, But One Show Beat Them All in Thursday Ratings

The 9 p.m. hour was a big one for cable news Thursday in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54. Three of the biggest names in the business – Rachel Maddow, Sean Hannity, and Chris Cuomo, whose shows air at 9 p.m. – all scored in the top five among viewers in the demo, but none of them could top Tucker Carlson, who had a decisive victory with younger viewers.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched show of the day in the valuable demographic, with 513,000 viewers, and was the second most-watched overall, with 2.93 million viewers total. The Rachel Maddow Show was second in the demo, with 474,000, and was most-watched overall, with 3.08 million. Hannity was third in the demo, with 445,000, and fourth overall, with 2.57 million. Cuomo Prime Time was fourth in the demo, with 412,000, and 1.56 million total. The 3 p.m. hour of CNN Newsroom was fifth in the demo, with 390,000, and 1.47 million total.

The Five was the third most-watched show overall, with 2.68 million total viewers, and 354,000 in the demo. The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell was fifth in total viewers, with 2.22 million, and 316,000 in the demo.

Fox News was the most-watched in total day viewers, with 1.49 million, and was second in the demo, with 262,000. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.43 million, and third in the demo, with 216,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 1.06 million, and first in the demo for the day, with 279,000.

Fox owned prime time Thursday, averaging 2.51 million total viewers, and 448,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 2.31 million, and third in the demo, with 354,000. CNN averaged the fewest total viewers, 1.37 million, and was second in the demo, with 370,000.

Fox and Friends was back on top in the early morning, with 1.17 million, and 238,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 1.05 million total viewers, and 159,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 525,000 total viewers, and 126,000 in the demo.

