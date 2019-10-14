A new report reveals that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been secretly talking with numerous prominent conservatives in the last few months to discuss the crossroad between his platform and free speech.

Politico reports that Zuckerberg started hosting dinners with conservatives and trying to cultivate new friendships back in July amid concerns about those who accuse social media platforms of censorship and left-wing bias. A source says that Zuckerberg is especially worried about the government taking action to break up his company.

“The discussion in Silicon Valley is that Zuckerberg is very concerned about the Justice Department, under Bill Barr, bringing an enforcement action to break up the company,” a source told Politico’s Natasha Bertrand. “So the fear is that Zuckerberg is trying to appease the Trump administration by not cracking down on right-wing propaganda.”

The report says that some of the most prominent conservatives who met Zuckerberg at his homes include Senator Lindsey Graham, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, and radio host Hugh Hewitt, all of whom have accused tech companies of treating conservatives unfairly. Other names of interest include Mary Katharine Ham, Ben Shapiro, Matt Continetti, Guy Benson, Brent Bozell and Byron York.

The news comes as Facebook also faces criticism from those who say it doesn’t do enough to police the spread of incendiary content and misinformation.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) recently slammed Facebook for allowing political ads to be run without independent fact-checking. She made her point recently by submitting a deliberately-false ad about Zuckerberg to Facebook to see if it would be accepted, and it was.

