Kevin McCarthy Facing GOP Lawmaker Backlash After NYT Leak: ‘Can’t Imagine’ He’ll Make It Through His Term

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is facing backlash from GOP lawmakers after the New York Times published a report suggesting the Republican was blaming his own leadership for the lack of a budget.

According to the Times report this week, McCarthy reportedly said he doubted House Budget Chair Jodey Arrington (R-TX) could deliver a budget proposal, and he called Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) an “ineffective” leader. McCarthy denied the accusation that his leadership team is not unified though.

An Axios report later revealed some blowback to McCarthy’s alleged comments and suggested the speaker may be on “rocky ground” in his leadership position.

“The members I’ve spoken with are just stunned by his rebuking of his budget chair, and certainly of our leadership,” one unidentified House Republican told the outlet. “I can’t imagine [he will last an entire term].”

Arrington gave his own statement, echoing McCarthy’s promises that the party is focused and unified in putting together a budget.

“Our nation is staring down the barrel of a debt crisis and my budget committee colleagues and I are focused on one thing: passing a budget that will stop this reckless spending and restore fiscal sanity in Washington before it’s too late,” he said.

Another Republican lawmaker accused the House speaker of treating Scalise and Arrington as “scapegoats.” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) was a tad more blunt in his statement.

“The agreements made by Speaker McCarthy, among other things, is to begin the ten year balanced budget NOW and with his initiatives & directives, it’s HIS responsibility to get the 218 votes to ensure our nation’s financial security JUST AS HE DID IN SECURING THE 218 votes for speaker,” the Republican said.

The Times previouslyreported McCarthy had been “trash talking” his GOP colleagues and compared the reported infighting to “Mean Girls drama” playing out on Capitol Hill.

