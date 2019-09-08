Lisa Bloom Offered to Help Discredit Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers, Bombshell New Book Reveals

A new book from New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey reveals new information showing victim rights attorney Lisa Bloom directly offered to discredit Harvey Weinstein’s accusers.

The book “She Said” will be published Tuesday, and functions as an in-depth recount of Kantor and Twohey’s investigation breaking the news of accusations of sexual harassment and abuse directed at the disgraced Hollywood mogul. The book also contains new reporting and interviews.

According to the New York Times’ Alexandra Alter, the book contains a reproduction of a confidential memo to Weinstein written by Bloom in December 2016, where she offered to help him damage the reputation of Rose McGowan. Bloom also touted her background as a victims’s rights advocate as an asset for Weinstein’s defense.

Today, Bloom re-surfaced a 2017 apology, calling her work for Weinstein a “colossal mistake.”

While painful, I learn so much more from my mistakes than my successes. To those who missed my 2017 apology, and especially to the women: I am sorry. Here are the changes I’ve made to ensure that I will not make that mistake again. pic.twitter.com/FSSl3qrFjQ — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) September 8, 2019



The book also reveals Harvey’s brother Bob Weinstein urged him to seek medical help, saying “You have brought shame to the family and your company through your misbehavior” in a letter to his brother.

Weinstein currently faces charges of sexual assault and rape. He has pleaded not guilty.

Bloom’s mother, the attorney Gloria Allred, is also interviewed in the book, defending helping to negotiate a settlement that muffled one of Weinstein’s victims in 2004 and taking a 40 percent cut.

[Image via Kena-Betancur/AFP/Getty Images]

