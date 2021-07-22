Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Fox News host Mark Levin debuted at number 1 on the New York Times bestseller list for his new book, American Marxism.

Washington Examiner reported previously, according to sources, that Levin’s book sold a whopping 400,000 copies of the book in the first week. The pre-sale of the book spent a number of days at number 1 on Amazon’s list of bestsellers, beating out books on the president of Donald Trump like Landslide by Michael Wolff.

American Marxism carries Levin’s argument that leftists are pushing a “Marxist” agenda across numerous areas of American society that poses an affront to the Constitution.

“The counter-revolution to the American Revolution is in full force,” Levin says in his book description. “And it can no longer be dismissed or ignored for it is devouring our society and culture, swirling around our everyday lives, and ubiquitous in our politics, schools, media, and entertainment.”

Levin has promoted his book multiple times on Fox in recent days, denouncing Marxism’s historical failures and calling out those he accuses of foisting it upon American society.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com