Mike Pompeo’s PAC Spent $40,000 on Books the Day His Became a Bestseller: Report

Mike Pompeo’s political action committee spent more than $40,000 on books just when his memoir hit the bestseller list.

Champion America Values, which Pompeo chairs, dropped $42,000 with Bulk Books for “mementos-books” just as Pompeo’s book hit the third spot on the New York Times bestseller list, according to a filing that was first reported by Forbes.

Pompeo’s book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love, was released on January 24. The book’s bestseller status was part of its ad campaign on social media. Retailers reported bulk orders of the book. He’s one of a number of former Donald Trump officials who have released memoirs about their time in that administration.

Politicians and the groups they are involved in buying their books is nothing terribly new. Former Vice President Mike Pence had a memoir hit bestseller lists last year and his PAC dropped more than $90,000 on books only days before the book was released.

Among the material in Pompeo’s book, the former secretary of state blasted Nikki Haley, the only former Trump administration official thus far to officially announce a 2024 candidacy. Trump is of course also running again.

Pompeo has been a vocal critic of President Joe Biden recently, accusing the Democrat of causing “global shame” with his handling of the recently-spotted Chinese spy balloon, which was shot down days after the president ordered it be taken down.

Pompeo hasn’t officially announced a 2024 run, but he’s said he will be making a decision in the coming months and he told Fox News last month he’s not concerned about potentially running against Trump.

