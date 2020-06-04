comScore

NY Times ‘Civil War’: Opinion Writer Bari Weiss Gets Buried By Colleagues for Tweeting Her Takes on Newsroom Friction After Cotton Op-Ed

New York Times opinion writer Bari Weiss got buried by her colleagues for live-tweeting her own take on the newsroom’s work dynamic on Thursday afternoon. After the Times published a highly controversial op-ed from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) entitled “Send in the Military”, Weiss claimed the newsroom has turned into a “civil war” between the “new guard” and the “old guard.”

Weiss’ comments come after dozens of Times reporters were outspoken about the opinion section’s decision to publish Cotton’s comments in an opinion format, a rare move from the writers part of a publication that has historically aimed to restrict criticism from employees via social media.

Times employees tweeted, “Running this puts Black @NYTimes staff in danger” in response, among other comments.

On Thursday, Weiss said the internal strife at the New York Times newsroom is the “same one raging inside other publications around the country.”

Weiss tweeted she wasn’t surprised “by what has now exploded into public view. In a way, it’s oddly comforting.” She also tried to turn the Times‘ motto into a metaphor about how the two sides of the newsroom have conflicting worldview.

Her comments come after publisher A.G. Sulzberger called the intra-department criticism “essential.” But subscriptions of the Times have reportedly started to decline following criticism of the op-ed, according to The Slate‘s Ashley Feinberg.

Max Strasser, an assistant editor at the Times, called out Weiss for “livetweeting” her “inaccurate” thoughts during a meeting they were both in. Times colleagues quickly piled on.

