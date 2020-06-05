comScore

NYT Writer Spills Tea on Bret Stephens For ‘Narcing on Colleagues’ Social Media Critiques: ‘People Fear for Their Jobs’

By KJ EdelmanJun 5th, 2020, 3:50 pm

Michael Nagle/Getty Images

New York Times opinion contributor Wajahat Ali spilled tea on conservative columnist Bret Stephens constantly tattling on his colleagues because Stephens was upset that they were critical of “one of his many terrible takes,” Ali wroter in a Twitter thread Friday afternoon.

Ali called it the “Bret Stephens Policy,” where Times staffers “walk on eggshells when it comes to him.”

“There’s a simmering resentment and feelings of a very real double standard,” Ali wrote. “People fear for their jobs so remain quiet.”

Ali’s comments come two days after dozens of Times employees spoke out against the opinion section’s decision to publish an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) entitled, “Send in the Troops.” Staffers tweeted, “Running this puts Black @NYTimes staff in danger,” among other comments.

On Thursday, opinion writer Bari Weiss shared her take on the newsroom’s dynamic turning into a “civil war.” In response, she was mocked and called out by her colleagues. Stephens got dragged into the conversation publicly via a tweet from former Times climate reporter Kendra Pierre-Louis Thursday, who hinted at the so-called “Bret Stephens Policy”

Ali said he’s never met Stephens and said “so many have wanted to speak out on the record but are afraid for their jobs.”

