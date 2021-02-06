RedState Calls On Readers To Go ‘RINO Hunting’ And Gather ‘Targets’ In New Weekly ‘Contest’

The conservative blog RedState called on its readers Saturday morning to go “RINO hunting,” and help the publication gather “targets” for a new weekly competition which was billed by the outlet as a peculiar form of “organizing.”

“Let’s go RINO [Republicans In Name Only] hunting!” the article published on Saturday began, titled “Contest: Red State’s RINO Safari (February 6).” A photo of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who drew the ire of supporters of former President Donald Trump when she voted in favor of impeachment, was featured at the top of the article.

The new weekly contest by RedState has readers voting and nominating Republican legislators who they think aren’t pro-Trump and conservative enough.

“Hence, the Red State RINO Hunt. After all, who doesn’t like a good contest… especially if it can help focus our attention on RINOs most needing excommunication, culling from the herd, or however you wish to call it,” RedState writer Mike Ford wrote.

Apparently, the contest with no prizes has readers seeking out names of “RINOs” and then reporting back to the publication’s comment section.

“Feel free to sharpshoot me in the comments….but first…please vote on next week’s target. Remember, votes are due NLT Midnight,” Ford added.

Ford also slammed the Republican House members who voted for impeachment “based on no evidence whatsoever,” as well as ” the weaklings who voted with the Democrats to remove a fellow Republican from her committee assignments.” It should be noted that the three Florida Republicans who voted to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) of her committee assignments — Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Maria Elvira Salazar, and Carlos Gimenez — are all from districts near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, which was the scene of a mass shooting in 2018 that Greene had previously claimed was a “false flag” operation.

General manager of Townhall Media Jonathan Garthwaite and RedState managing editor William Crews (also known as “streiff”) didn’t respond to Mediaite’s requests for comment on Saturday afternoon. (Townhall Media owns RedState.)

In early January, RedState was under criticism for an opinion piece claiming there was no riot on January 6th in Washington, D.C., which the outlet ended up retracting.

