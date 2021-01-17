Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) penned a scathing op-ed for The Atlantic published on Sunday morning, calling for conservatives to denounce the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, which the senator said is destroying the modern day Republican Party “from within.”

The opinion piece from Sasse took direct aim at both House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

“Until last week, many party leaders and consultants thought they could preach the Constitution while winking at QAnon. They can’t. The GOP must reject conspiracy theories or be consumed by them. Now is the time to decide what this party is about,” Sasse wrote.

QAnon, a baseless conspiracy theory, alleges leading Democrat politicians run an interconnected web of Satanic child sex trafficking rings.

Regarding Greene, Sasse wrote that the congresswoman is “cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs,” before slamming McCarthy over sitting silently and not denouncing Greene.

“During her [Greene’s] campaign, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had a choice: disavow her campaign and potentially lose a Republican seat, or welcome her into his caucus and try to keep a lid on her ludicrous ideas. McCarthy failed the leadership test and sat on the sidelines. Now in Congress, Greene isn’t going to just back McCarthy as leader and stay quiet,” Sasse wrote. “She’s already announced plans to try to impeach Joe Biden on his first full day as president. She’ll keep making fools out of herself, her constituents, and the Republican Party.”

The Nebraska senator concluded the piece in the Atlantic by calling for the GOP to pick a side between QAnon and the U.S. Constitution.

“In a standoff between the Constitution and madness, both men picked a side,” wrote Sasse, referring to Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman and Douglas Jensen, a QAnon adherent who was arrested for his alleged actions during the riot. “It’s the GOP’s turn to do the same,” he concluded.

