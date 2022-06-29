‘Unfit to Be Anywhere Near Power’: Washington Examiner Pronounces Trump Politically Dead After ‘Damning’ Testimony

The Washington Examiner’s editorial board released an article applauding Cassidy Hutchinson for her testimony and holding it up as proof Donald Trump should never be president again.

The conservative-leaning outlet published an op-ed in the aftermath of Hutchinson’s many explosive revelations while speaking before the January 6 Committee. While delving into Hutchinson’s political background, the op-ed deemed her a “tremendously credible” witness who “did not overstate things, did not seem to be seeking attention, and was very precise about how and why she knew what she related and about which testimony was firsthand and which was secondhand but able to be corroborated.”

“Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s Tuesday testimony ought to ring the death knell for former President Donald Trump’s political career,” the piece proclaims. “Trump is unfit to be anywhere near power ever again.”

As the board ran through the most shocking parts of Hutchinson’s testimony, they commended her “believable” and detailed accounts leading up to “a damning portrayal of Trump as unstable, unmoored, and absolutely heedless of his sworn duty” as president.

“Considering the entirety of her testimony, it is unsurprising that Hutchinson said she heard serious discussions of Cabinet members invoking the 25th Amendment that would have at least temporarily evicted Trump from office,” the op-ed states. “Trump is a disgrace. Republicans have far better options to lead the party in 2024. No one should think otherwise, much less support him, ever again.”

The board’s assessment comes about a year and a half since the Examiner published an opinion piece just hours after the storming of the U.S. Capitol, calling for Trump’s impeachment and removal from office.

