Charlie Kirk Floats Theory That People Who Drive Are More Likely to Be Conservative: ‘Public Transit Makes You Unaware’

Radio host Charlie Kirk has a wild theory about the correlation between people who drive vehicles and the conservative movement.

In a clip circulating Twitter from Media Matter’s Jason Campbell from Thursday’s episode of The Charlie Kirk Show, he revealed his wild theory.

Kirk said, “I have a theory about this, and I could just imagine Media Matters writing it up and that’s fine. I believe it’s not a perfect correlation and not a perfect connection, but I think it’s a 90% rule.”

“The more you drive, the more conservative you are, just look at the truckers. I think that driving requires a form of responsibility. It requires a sense of awareness. What does it cost insurance gas prices? Where public transit, which can be nice in certain circumstances, I don’t think is actually ideal,” Kirk said.

“I think that public transit makes you unaware of the costs or the investment of what is required to get you from point A to point B, where if you own a car in the suburbs or in the rural areas, you are intimately aware and invested in everything. How much does the car cost? How much does it fill cost? Fill up. Now, when you are thinking about costs, you generally end up being a conservative,” he continued.

“A good rule for life is the more you care about costs, the less likely you are to be a Leftist. A Leftist is someone who does not consciously think about what is the cost,” Kirk concluded.

Listen above via The Charlie Kirk Show.

