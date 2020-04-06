Mediaite founder and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams went off on President Donald Trump today for his firing of intelligence community inspector general Michael Atkinson, the official who first brought the whistleblower complaint to Congress.

The president’s decision to fire Atkinson dropped on Friday night. Abrams said on his SiriusXM show the president was clearly “trying to bury” the firing of someone he wasn’t happy with.

“I can’t emphasize enough how disturbing what I’m going to be describing to you is, and how unusual and out of the ordinary it is,” he continued. “What I’m about to tell you about the firing of the intelligence community inspector general is so egregious and so off the grid, and the president hoped that the country would be focused on the coronavirus so he could do this on a Friday night.”

Abrams spent a lot of time explaining why an inspector general is a different type of position, one intended to be a watchdog not just serving the President, and one of the few positions where the President has to actually offer an explanation for terminating him.

The fact that Atkinson did everything by the book was what got him in trouble, Abrams continued, because “our supposedly pro-law enforcement president again demonstrating how anti-law enforcement he actually is. This guy, a longtime federal prosecutor, appointed to this position to be nonpartisan, that’s not what the president wants! He doesn’t want nonpartisan!”

Abrams said he hopes that “even the most fervent Trump supporters out there are troubled by this” for not keeping hie eye on the ball and instead “engaging in these petty, vindictive punishments for people who don’t agree with him.”

You can listen above, via SiriusXM.

