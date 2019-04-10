Dan Abrams: I’m ‘Concerned’ if Barr Can be ‘Fair Arbiter’ After Trump Campaign Spying Claims

Mediaite founder and ABC’s chief legal analyst Dan Abrams said he is “concerned” about if Attorney General William Barr can be “a fair arbiter” or not after he claimed that the Trump campaign was “spied on” by intelligence agencies.

Abrams, who made the comments on his SiriusXM show, pointed out Barr changed his description of the FBI’s actions against the Trump campaign from spying to surveillance during his testimony before a Senate panel today

“Barr tries to clarify what he says,” Abrams said, before asking why Barr used the word spying even though he claimed he was “not suggesting the rules were violated.”

“What the heck are you doing using the word spying then?” He added. “For a lawyer — for those of us who are lawyers words matter, you have to be precise in your words, and then he goes back to instead of calling it surveillance, calling it spying again.”

As for Barr’s testimony, he told the committee today, “I think spying did occur. The question is whether it was adequately predicated.” The top law enforcement official also said it is his “obligation” to ensure “intelligence agencies and law enforcement agencies staying in their proper lane” and insisted that “spying on a political campaign is a big deal.”

“Yes, it’s a big deal, it’s a really big deal,” Abrams continued in his commentary. “But there’s no indication that there was spying, there was surveillance.”

Abrams concluded that while he “always thought we’d be able to rely on Barr to be a fair arbiter,” after the attorney general’s spy claims today, he’s “concerned about that, because you can’t use the word spying and then say you are not saying the surveillance was improper––you just can’t say both those things.”

Listen above, via Sirius XM.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com