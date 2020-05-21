<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rep. Val Demings (D-Fl) confirmed to Dean Obeidallah that she is on presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s shortlist as his possible choice for vice president, adding that she would be “honored” to serve with him.

Referring to a Politico article that claimed Demings was moving up Biden’s shortlist, Obeidallah asked the Representative if she would consider accepting the offer if asked, or if she’s even thought about it, on Wednesday night’s episode of his SiriusXM show.

“Let me tell you something, I am on the shortlist and I’m honored to be on the shortlist. I have dedicated my life to public service. I choose tough jobs,” Demings answered, confirming the news. “I worked right out of college as a social worker, for 27 years at the police department and had the honor of serving as the Chief of Police. Now I am in Congress. I am trying hard every day to do that job right so we can take care of the people who are struggling in this community the most.”

Demings then reiterated that she would take the job if Biden asked her to serve with him in 2020, claiming again that she “would be honored.”

“I am still fully and totally committed to making America—my home—the best country that it can it be,” she said. “I’m totally committed to helping America live up to its promise. And we still have lots of work to do.”

Biden acknowledged that Demings is on his shortlist in a May 7 interview with an Orlando news station, adding that the Florida congresswoman is one of the dozen qualified women on his list.

