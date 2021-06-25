Fox News host Mark Levin called out his colleague, Tucker Carlson for leaking unflattering stories against conservatives.

Speaking Thursday night on his radio show (in a clip flagged by the progressive watchdog group Media Matters), Levin — without mentioning his cohort by name — addressed the revelation brought to light by Ben Smith of The New York Times earlier this week that Carlson is a go-to source for many reporters.

“I’ve been in this business almost 20 years,” Levin said. “I worked in the Reagan administration for eight years. I never once — not once — leaked anything to a newspaper or media outlet, ever. Let alone The New York Times and their ilk. Certainly not about the people around me.”

Levin added, “That is a serious misunderstanding of one’s role, of loyalty and character. Let me leave it at that.”

Levin, who hosts a show on Fox News Sunday nights, made the comments on his syndicated talk radio show. appeared particularly peeved at the idea that Carlson was a source for CNN anchor Brian Stelter’s recent anti-Fox News book, titled Hoax.

“I used to be approached by the likes of a Brian Stelter, Oliver Darcy at CNN,” Levin said. “I never sat down with them. Never leaked anything to them.”

In his report, Smith wrote that Carlson provided journalists with negative information about former President Donald Trump and even “coverage of the internal politics of Fox News.” As far as Levin is concerned, Carlson crossed a line.

“You see, this isn’t a game to me,” Levin said. “I’m not positioning myself. This is deadly serious … The real world matters here. It’s hard enough to be a conservative on radio and TV, it’s hard enough to be a conservative at a newspaper, without people leaking against you. Just remember that.”

Listen above, via The Mark Levin Show.

