Fox News host Jeanine Pirro repeated a conspiracy theory held by some White Supremacists on Thursday while claiming that Democrats are waging a vast “plot” to “replace American citizens with illegals.”

Pirro promoted the so-called “great replacement theory” during a Thursday radio appearance with Fox Nation host Todd Starnes, who recently compared Hispanic immigrants to “Nazi” invaders two weeks after a white supremacist mass shooter targeted people of color in an El Paso, Texas Walmart.

“Their plan and their plot to remake America is to bring in the illegals, change the way the voting occurs in this country, give them licenses, they get to vote maybe once, maybe twice, maybe three times,” Pirro wildly claimed after accusing Democrats of using this plan in an attempt to “get rid of” Trump and “the people like you and me who put him into office.”

“You’ve got motor voter registration on the day of the election, we’ve got voter rolls that haven’t been purged of dead people in years, where the Democrats have resisted that,” she added. “Think about that, it is a plot to remake America. To replace American citizens with illegals.”

The “great replacement” idea — which has received significant media attention since the deadly 2017 neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, Virginia that included chants of, “Jews will not replace us” — alleges that progressive elites are directly bringing in Hispanic immigrants to permanently change voting demographics and replace white Americans. The El Paso shooter and other white supremacist terrorists have cited the theory as their motivation for mass racial violence.

H/t Media Matters.

