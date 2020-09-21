Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano predicted Monday that the upcoming Senate fight over the Supreme COurt is going to be the “World War III of political battles.”

Napolitano spoke with Fox News Radio’s Jimmy Failla on Fox Across America about the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her friendship with Antonin Scalia.

On the upcoming fight over who will replace Ginsburg, Napolitano said there’s certainly nothing illegal about the president putting forth a nominee, but warned that “there’s a little bit of playing with fire here.”

Napolitano noted how there are several vulnerable Senate Republicans up for reelection who will “do what they think is right to get themselves reelected… and that might not be what President Trump wants.”

“So Mitch McConnell better count noses before he does anything. He’s already lost two Republicans,’ Napolitano said, referencing statements from Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. “He can only afford to lose one more. If he loses two more, his nomination isn’t going to come to the floor.”

He said Democrats may be “sore” over this fight, “but this is our system.” “I thought that what they did to Judge Garland and to the system was horrific. Are they trying to rectify that now? No, they’re just trying to get somebody on the court that agrees with them.”

“I really do feel bad for anybody that went to high school with whoever the nominee is, ’cause they’re about to get a lot of phone calls,” Failla remarked.

“This will be a World War III of political battles,” Napolitano said, “and it will be right in the middle of a presidential election. And it’ll all be aimed at those six vulnerable Republicans, one of whom is going to be front and center. Senator Lindsey Graham himself is running behind in his reelection bid in South Carolina. And if this nomination comes to pass, he’ll be presiding over a few days of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings. And one of the Democrats on that committee is running for vice president with Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris. So we are in for some exciting, depressing — however you want to look at it — times.”

