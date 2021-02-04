Rudy Giuliani fumed on his radio show Thursday after the station aired a disclaimer about his views.

The disclaimer, airing after a commercial break, said “the views, assumptions and opinions” expressed by the former New York City mayor and his guests “are strictly their own, and do not necessarily represent the opinions, beliefs or policies of WABC Radio.”

That disclaimer caught Giuliani, the former lawyer of President Donald Trump who pushed baseless conspiracy theories about the election, by surprise.

“I would have thought they would have told me about that before just doing what they just did,” Giuliani said. “Rather insulting. And gives you a sense of how far this free speech thing has gone. And how they frighten everybody. I mean, we’re in America, we’re not in East Germany. They got to warn you about me? I’m going to have to give that a lot of consideration. I also think putting it on without telling me, not the right thing to do. Not the right thing to do at all.”

Giuliani tossed to a caller, Art, from Westchester, who followed up with a brutal question.

“Do you ever feel somewhat guilty about spreading a lot of, you know, unproven conspiracy theories to folks who may not have the ability or the critical thinking skills to kind of look through it? I mean. Do you feel that maybe you’re taking advantage of the gullible? And that’s just an honest question.”

Giuliani accepted that the question was honest, and replied by outlining a series of unproven claims that the 2020 election was stolen, before arguing with the caller about those claims.

The disclaimer aired by WABC — a radio network which broadcasts other conservative pundits, like syndicated hosts Brian Kilmeade and Mark Levin — came hours after Giuliani was named as a defendant in a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit by voting systems company Smartmatic.

The company alleges that Fox News hosts, Giuliani and former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell mounted a disinformation campaign regarding its role in the 2020 election.

Listen above, via WABC77.

(h/t Azi Paybarah of The New York Times)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]