Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is facing blowback from some fellow Republicans and conservatives over his plans for who to appoint to the Senate seat being vacated by incumbent Johnny Isakson.

Kemp is expected to appoint businesswoman and GOP donor Kelly Loeffler to the seat, in a move seen as going against President Donald Trump, who reportedly pushed for Congressman Doug Collins — the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee — in a meeting with the governor.

#TeamKemp playbook: Step One: Betray @realDonaldTrump w/ undesirable Senate pick thinking it satisfies consultants/donors Step Two: Bring bad Senate pick to Trump seeking approval and fail to get it Step Three: Attack a top Trump supporter in Congress during impeachment https://t.co/z5f7eYhlJi — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 29, 2019

Looks like Georgia Governor Kemp is another Romney. He’s about to appoint a RINO to the Senate. His surrogates are trashing conservative critics like Gaetz. https://t.co/k7BNJAlPwO — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 1, 2019

Why would Brian Kemp do this? Is he trying real hard to be a 1-term governor? https://t.co/xEJ4GpCmj3 — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) December 2, 2019

Fox News’ Sean Hannity has joined in the criticism too:

Call @BrianKempGA now! Why is he appointing Kelly Loeffler? https://t.co/CjaaGYNvZq — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) December 2, 2019

On his radio show today, Hannity said, “They’re about to make the biggest mistake in Georgia.”

He said that he’s spoken to people in Georgia wondering “what the hell’s this governor doing,” saying Kemp “barely beat Stacey Abrams” and even saying “I don’t think he wins that governorship but for Donald Trump’s help.”

“I’m told he’s a conservative, but I have no idea what he’s doing,” Hannity said, touting “rock star” Collins as a better choice for the seat.

He brought up Loeffler’s past support of Mitt Romney and said “from everything I can see” she looks like a RINO.

You can listen above, via The Sean Hannity Show.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]