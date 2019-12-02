comScore
Hannity Goes Off on Georgia GOP Gov Over Reported Pick for Senate Appointment: ‘No Idea What He’s Doing’

By Josh FeldmanDec 2nd, 2019, 4:56 pm

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is facing blowback from some fellow Republicans and conservatives over his plans for who to appoint to the Senate seat being vacated by incumbent Johnny Isakson.

Kemp is expected to appoint businesswoman and GOP donor Kelly Loeffler to the seat, in a move seen as going against President Donald Trump, who reportedly pushed for Congressman Doug Collins — the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee — in a meeting with the governor.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity has joined in the criticism too:

On his radio show today, Hannity said, “They’re about to make the biggest mistake in Georgia.”

He said that he’s spoken to people in Georgia wondering “what the hell’s this governor doing,” saying Kemp “barely beat Stacey Abrams” and even saying “I don’t think he wins that governorship but for Donald Trump’s help.”

“I’m told he’s a conservative, but I have no idea what he’s doing,” Hannity said, touting “rock star” Collins as a better choice for the seat.

He brought up Loeffler’s past support of Mitt Romney and said “from everything I can see” she looks like a RINO.

