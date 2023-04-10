Howard Stern Calls Rupert Murdoch ‘Some Kind Of Player’ After Calling Off Two Week Engagement

Howard Stern weighed in on media titan Rupert Murdoch’s short lived engagement to former dental hygienist Ann Lesley Smith.

According to Vanity Fair, Murdoch broke up with his bride to be after “he had become increasingly uncomfortable with Smith’s outspoken evangelical views.”

The conversation took place on the Monday edition of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show where Stern and his co-host Robin Quivers analyzed the two week engagement.

“I gotta say Rupert Murdoch is some kind of player,” Stern said.

“Apparently he doesn’t look into these people’s backgrounds,” Quivers laughed. “She has some very conservative religious views and has done a bunch of things that called into question what kind of life he could possibly have with this person. And his other children are not particularly interested in step kids coming in at this point when he’s 92 years old and possibly messing up the inheritance and where the company goes and all of that stuff.”

“If you’re 92 and you find a young woman who wants to fuck you — just marry her,” Stern advised.

Smith is in her mid-60’s while Murdoch is almost thirty years older.

“He’s 92. You find a 60 year old that’s a chippy,” Stern said. “That’s a spring chicken right there. I’d be like, ‘Listen, fuck everybody. I got a 60-year-old broad who wants to fuck my 92-year-old ass.'”

“So what’s he gonna do? Is he back on Bumble? How’s he meeting chicks? He’s running out of time,” Stern asked.

“He claimed he was not looking to fall in love again when this love fell on him,” Quivers noted. “But he can be talked outta love very easily, apparently. Because in two weeks it was like — No, she’s not even in his life anymore.”

“That’s fucked up,” Stern noted.

Listen above via SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com