Howard Stern: Tucker Carlson Forgot He Was Just a ‘Worker Bee’ For Rupert Murdoch

Howard Stern continued to react to Tucker Carlson departing Fox News, citing ego as a possible reason for the cable news shakeup.

On the Wednesday edition of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Stern discussed Carlson leaving the network with co-host Robin Quivers.

Stern went over the story of Carlson’s former producer Abby Grossberg who is currently suing Fox News for allegedly forcing her to give false testimony in the lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems. Grossberg also said working with Carlson was “making my life a living hell.”

“They had an exclusive interview with her and she was saying she was uncomfortable over there, you know, working at the Tucker Carlson show,” Stern said referencing Grossberg’s interview on MSNBC Tuesday.

While Stern said he was not fully aware of what led to Carlson’s departure, he called it “a good life lesson.”

“I’ve been a big money earner for radio companies for a long time now, but there’s one thing I never forget. My boss is super wealthy. Like if you work for Rupert Murdoch, you know that motherfucker’s got so many billions that as important as Tucker Carlson might be to the Fox Network, he will fire your ass if you’re a pain in the ass,” Stern said.

“Because at the end of the day, you are a fly on his asshole. You’re nothing because he’s still gonna have billions upon billions upon billions of dollars and own a giant corporation. And you know, you cannot fuck up. You can only push them so far,” Stern added.

Stern acknowledged that during his time on NBC, he pushed management too far. “I was like, ‘you know what — fuck them, let them fire me.’ Which was probably arrogant and stupid.”

With SiriusXM, Stern’s outlook was much different.

“I know who owns SiriusXM, I know who the guy is on top… I think he owns entire states in the United States. He doesn’t need me. I’m here at his…service,” Stern said. “I know at the end of the day, my man is my master and I like working at SiriusXM. So, you know, I could bust balls, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. But at the end of the day, I’m worthless. And I always have that in the back of my head.”

“The guys like Bill O’Reilly, Tucker Carlson. The thing they forget is that they’re another brick in the wall…That’s what you are. You’re a worker bee. I’m a worker bee,” Stern said. “You know, they pay me well and everything…I don’t let it for a minute do I think I’m more important than the man who owns this place. He is my Lord and Savior.”

A Fox spokesperson told Mediaite:

Abby Grossberg’s allegations in connection with the Dominion case are baseless and she had no bearing on the settlement. We will vigorously defend Fox against all of her unmeritorious legal claims, which are riddled with false allegations against the network and our employees.

Listen above via SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com