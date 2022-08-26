Jared Kushner Says Trump Fired ‘Suicide Bomber’ Steve Bannon Because He ‘Blew Up’

Jared Kushner likened Steve Bannon, the former Trump White House chef strategist, to a “suicide bomber” who “blew up” before he was fired by former President Donald Trump in 2017.

Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, joined The Hugh Hewitt Show Friday to discuss some of the dynamics of the Trump White House. The former Trump aide is selling a memoir and is on a media tour.

During an interview with host Hugh Hewitt, the pair discussed the high-profile termination of Bannon in August 2017.

Hewitt noted during the interview Trump is much more kind to Bannon than he is to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Hewitt noted his guest likens Bannon to a “cancer” and a “malignant figure” in the book.

“Why is the president so nice to Steve Bannon, and so hard on Mitch McConnell?” Hewitt asked.

Kushner responded Bannon is a complicated figure who showed early loyalty to Trump.

“I think if you look at Steve… Steve was actually with us very early,” Kushner said. “He was great on the campaign. He was a great partner when it got to the White House. I think maybe the power got to his head a little bit or he just – it was being more of what he was.”

Kushner expounded:

It became very divisive. He was undermining us, knife-fighting with colleagues, and it just wasn’t helping us implement the agenda. That was very unfortunate, but one thing I write about in the book is – I go through a lot of the different interpersonal dynamics – is that I ended up not defeating Steve. Steve really defeated himself, you know. His head got so big he was just doing all these crazy things, and the ultimately just you know, like a suicide bomber, blew up.

Kushner said Bannon has since reinvented himself as a “MAGA cheerleader,” and he feels the former head of Breitbart News is “probably right: on a lot of issues.

Listen above, via KGMI.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com