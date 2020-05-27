Rush Limbaugh argued Wednesday that President Donald Trump doesn’t really care about the Joe Scarborough conspiracy theory he keeps pushing and is just doing it to watch what happens when he “throw[s] gasoline on a fire.”

During his Tuesday program, Limbaugh — who got personal with listeners talking about his ongoing cancer treatment — said Trump’s clearly unhappy with Scarborough in particular given how the hosts of Morning Joe used to be incredibly supportive of him during the campaign before turning on him, and that may be fueling these attacks.

After the president tweeted multiple times suggesting that Scarborough murdered former intern Lori Klausutis, he received a great deal of condemnation, including from some Republicans and several notable conservative media outlets. Klausutis’ widowed husband Timothy wrote a letter to Twitter asking that Trump’s tweets be taken down “because the President of the United States has taken something that does not belong him — the memory of my dead wife — and perverted it for perceived political gain.”

In a segment today, Limbaugh, amid swiping at Twitter over its labeling of the president’s tweets on mail-in voting as misinformation, said, “The thing here is when you get to Trump and his conspiracy theories, he does it in a really clever way. And this is where people don’t get the subtlety of Trump because they don’t think he has the ability to be subtle. Trump never says that he believes these conspiracy theories that he touts. He’s simply passing them on.”

He continued:

“Do you think Trump cares whether Scarborough murdered anybody or not? No, of course he doesn’t care! So why is he tweeting it? Well, because it’s out there. He didn’t make it up. It’s long been out there that this death is that something suspicious about it. So Trump is just throwing gasoline on a fire here, and he’s having fun watching the flames, and he’s having fun watching these holier-than-thou leftist journalists react like their moral sensibilities have been forever rocked and can never recover.”

You can listen above, via The Rush Limbaugh Show.

