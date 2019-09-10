Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh wondered how much John Bolton’s ousting as national security advisor was related to the administration inviting the Taliban to Camp David days before the anniversary of 9/11, something he strongly criticized.

“We’ll eventually get to the bottom and find out what this is all about. You know, I’m gonna take a flier. I’m gonna take a wild guess,” Limbaugh began during his program on Tuesday. “And it might have something to do with somebody inviting the Taliban to Camp David. Whoever did that needs to have their head examined.”

“Now, I can’t believe that Bolton would be the guy responsible for that. Bolton is the guy that has no patience — well, wrong term,” the host added. “He doesn’t suffer fools, and he’s not somebody that likes to accommodate the enemy. Whoever it was that came up with the idea of having these Taliban monsters up at Camp David, thank goodness that didn’t happen.”

Later in his show, Limbaugh said Bolton’s axing may have been over Trump’s desire to meet with adversarial countries like North Korea in an attempt to end “disagreements with these people, bringing peace and tranquility to the humanity of earth,” whereas “Bolton doesn’t see eye-to-eye with any of that.”

“It could also be about troop withdrawals in Afghanistan,” he continued. “You know, there are factions in the White House that want to get us out of there. It’s been announced that we’re getting out of there. We’ve been over there for I don’t know how many years, and some people say we don’t even know why we are still there.”

On Monday, Trump announced that peace talks with the Taliban are “dead” after he canceled Afghanistan peace talks with the insurgency group that was set to be held at the White House’s Camp David in Maryland.

“They’re dead,” the president said hours after canning the surprise summit. “As far as I’m concerned, they’re dead.”

Trump went on to call media reports on Vice President Mike Pence and Bolton privately opposing the Camp David Taliban meeting, tweeting, “A lot of Fake News is being reported that I overruled the VP and various advisers on a potential Camp David meeting with the Taliban. This Story is False! I always think it is good to meet and talk, but in this case I decided not to.”

Listen above, via WHAM Radio in Rochester, New York.

