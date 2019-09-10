CNBC’s Jim Cramer reported today that Wall Street executives are “fearful” of an Elizabeth Warren presidency. He said that “when you get off the desk and talk to executives, they’re more fearful of her winning.”

He added that Warren’s “very compelling” on the stump and could do well.

David Faber says he’s heard similar worries, adding, “It’s another reason why companies are being implored to do things now… because come early-to-mid-2020, if Elizabeth Warren’s rolling along, everybody is going to be like, ‘That’s it.'”

Warren shared the CNBC video this afternoon making it clear she absolutely welcomes this news:

I'm Elizabeth Warren and I approve this message. https://t.co/2Ewkbm0ZwA — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 10, 2019

