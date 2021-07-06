Megyn Kelly Signs Deal With SiriusXM to Host Live Radio Show

Megyn Kelly is joining SiriusXM to host a new radio show.

The former Fox News and NBC star will host The Megyn Kelly Show, which will air live on weekdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the Triumph channel starting September 7, the company announced Tuesday.

Since leaving NBC in 2018 after a stint hosting an hour of the Today show, Kelly has hosted her own podcast. The new show will become available to her podcast listeners after it airs live on Sirius.

“I’m thrilled to be taking our program to the next level by broadcasting it live for SiriusXM’s massive audience,” Kelly said in a statement. “My team and I have been grateful to see our show, in less than a year, become one of the most successful podcasts in America — proving that there is a thirst for open, honest and more meaningful conversations about current events. I can’t think of a better partner to help us expand that reach even further than a blue-chip brand like SiriusXM, which has always been a leader in predicting market trends and is perfectly positioned for the evolving manner in which Americans consume their news.”

