MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner: If Biden DOJ Doesn’t Indict Trump, Merrick Garland Will Be Trump’s ‘Shadow Running Mate’ in 2024

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told radio host Dean Obeidallah that failure to indict former President Donald Trump. would turn Attorney General Merrick Garland into Trump’s “shadow running mate” in 2024.

On Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Kirschner about Trump, and whether failing to charge him for crimes involving the Capitol insurrection might “embolden” him.

OBEIDALLAH: If Trump is not charged it will let him boast that, “Hey, I obviously I did nothing wrong” and he’d be able to tell his supporters with a straight face: “I wasn’t charged, so obviously I did nothing wrong.” Share a little about your concerns in that regard and how it emboldens him?

KIRSCHNER: Yeah, so we all know that Trump is adept at taking losses and spinning them as if they were wins, right? He extorts [Ukraine] President Zelensky on a phone call and he tells us all it was a perfect phone call. T

he Mueller report comes out, documents as many as ten felony obstruction of justice counts in volume 2, and he announces it’s a complete exoneration. Just as when he is impeached but the Senate fails to convict him, he announces it’s a complete exoneration.

And now, most recently, he says his phone call with [Georgia Secty of state] Brad Raffensperger is even more perfect call than his call with President Zelensky–so he takes losses and he spins them into what he claims are victories.

If Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice does not indict Donald Trump, then DOJ will become Donald Trump’s shadow running mate in 2024. He might as well get a cardboard cutout of Merrick Garland and drag it up on stage at every campaign rally, drape his arm around the cardboard cutout and say, “This is my man.”

The Attorney General of the United States did not indict me what does that mean? He has co-signed every single thing I did as President because guess what, if any of it was criminal, Merrick Garland would have indicted me. He didn’t so he will embrace DOJ as his shadow running mate.

At which point we’re done as a democracy, we’re done as a Republic.