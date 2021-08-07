MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Says Merrick Garland Should Have Trump Arrested Now Before He Incites ‘Insurrection 2.0’

MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that Attorney General Merrick Garland should arrest and charge former President Donald Trump to prevent a second insurrection.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Kirschner about the danger of Trump’s constant false assertions that the election was stolen.

Kirschner has said before that he believes Trump will end up in jail over the insurrection, and he would like to see that happen sooner, rather than later:

Dean: Doesn’t it make it more dangerous than Donald Trump is out there telling his supporters who love him that the election was stolen and all the evidence is going to come out soon and you’re all going to see that?! Doesn’t that make it more dangerous because he still is beloved by people and they’re listening to a man who at the time was president now as a former president who has a lot of credibility in their eyes and he should show some responsibility but he’s the ultimate irresponsible person. Glenn: Yeah and your question may be the most important one: Isn’t there now a public safety issue?! Don’t we have to move out and charge Trump because he’s out there continuing to push “The Big Lie,” continuing to grift his base and in a very real sense recruiting the foot soldiers for insurrection 2.0? And I think nothing would make Donald Trump happier than insurrection 2.0. Here’s my thing: every time I was involved in a covert investigation in the grand jury for example going after a gang in DC– every single day Dean, we had to make the assessment do we continue to investigate covertly and let these guys run around on the streets of Washington DC potentially hurting others or have the scales tipped and is now public safety such a concern that we have to take down the investigation and make arrests and go public? I maintain that even though [Attorney General] Merrick Garland needs time to investigate–and we’re still sort of in the early stages of a criminal investigation–public safety is at risk. And let me let me just finish with this you could take volume two of the Mueller report which documents all of Donald Trump’s criminal obstruction of justice and you could staple it to an affidavit in support of an arrest warrant handed to a judge and that judge 10 times out of 10 would sign an arrest warrant for Donald Trump. That’s the part that really irks me to no end because there are crimes for which Donald Trump can and should be arrested and indicted right now but instead we are leaving him out there to grift his base to continue to push the Big Lie and to recruit foot soldiers for insurrection 2.0. That’s what has to be addressed now!

The Department of Homeland Security recently reported “an increasing but modest level of activity online” from people advocating violence over Trump’s election conspiracies.

Watch the clip above, via SiriusXM.

