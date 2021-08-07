MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Says Maybe Trump’s Been a Government Snitch for 30 Years: ‘Makes Some Sense’

MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that former President Donald Trump might very well have avoided prison by informing on others for the past 30 years.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with frequent guest Kirschner about rumors that Trump kept himself out of trouble by giving up “bigger fish”:

Dean: Could Donald Trump be the Whitey Bulger of this? Could he potentially be an informant and that is the reason he is not [now or in the past] being charged? I know it may seem farfetched. But I saw [the movie inspired by Whitey Bulger’s life] “The Departed”… Glenn: There’s been a lot of very smart folks who have talked–and this isn’t something that’s hit the mainstream media much because I don’t think it can be verified– but a lot of folks have talked about one of the reasons Donald Trump has avoided criminal liability for so long is because every time the Feds start to move in, he gives up bigger fish. Maybe they’re bigger Russian fish. We don’t know, but there has been lots of chatter and speculation that he has been a longtime informant for the United States government. Now I can’t say if that’s true or not because you know that generally it’s the kind of information that never gets disclosed unless somebody goes to trial and there is a legal basis to disclose that kind of evidence. But it makes some sense to me that when you live a life of crime and you’re not a lone wolf criminal right–he has alleged to have laundered all kinds of Russian money through his properties which would provide information that the authorities would want. “OK help us get the Russians that were laundering money through your properties” and if Trump did that well then he might be spared the criminal charge. So a lot of that makes some sense to me just given the way I know the system works but we won’t know until the federal government chooses to disclose it, if there’s a reason to disclose it.

Trump did offer to cooperate with the FBI in the 1980s, Business Insider reported.

