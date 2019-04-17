Preet Bharara on Barr’s Obstruction Decision: It Was Made For ‘An Audience of One’

Preet Bharara, the former attorney for the Southern District of New York, said Attorney General William Barr wrote his four-page summary of Robert Mueller‘s findings specifically for President Donald Trump.

Bharara made the observation on the SiriusXM show of Mediaite founder and ABC chief legal analyst Dan Abrams, after the host questioned why Barr issued a legal ruling on obstruction.

“My view on it was the reason you have a special counsel is so the attorney general does not have to make that kind of determination. And I’m confident that we’re going to see in the Mueller report that Mueller did not punt to Barr,” Abrams said. “It does seem kind of wrong.”

“They should have left it alone,” Bharara said of the obstruction clarification. “It sounds more like there was a political need and an audience of one need to do that because there may have been hell to pay if the question was left open as Mueller did appear to leave it open on obstruction, for weeks and weeks and weeks.”

“[Barr] got in there and grabbed the ball and ran with it but I also think his view is of no consequence really because once Mueller decided that he couldn’t make an ultimate declaration of the commission of a crime of obstruction, that meant the president wasn’t going to be prosecuted,” Bharara added.

While speculation over Barr’s summary has been contentious, a redacted version of the Mueller report is scheduled to be released Thursday to answer America’s questions.

At the end of the interview, Abrams asked Bharara about his firing by Trump.

“Do you still wish that you were the U.S. attorney for the Southern District right now?” Abrams asked.

“It’s the greatest job that I ever had, and will ever have,” Bharara replied.

Listen above, via SiriusXM’s POTUS Channel 124.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com