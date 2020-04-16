“So, I get up today — I’m minding my own business, bothering nobody — and I get a note. ‘Have you seen this?’ And I hadn’t seen it. It’s a story in the New York Times by a writer named Elaina Plott and the headline stuns me. Headline is: Trump Wanted a Radio Show, but He Didn’t Want to Compete with Limbaugh,” the radio host started.

Limbaugh, who was recently awarded the Medal of Freedom by Trump, floated the possibility of the president guest hosting the program: “You know, I would be more than happy. We’re always looking for guest hosts here. If the president wants to guest host this program one day, we’d be happy to run an audition,” Limbaugh stated.

“I think there’d be nobody better to fill my shoes than Donald Trump,” he continued. “I’ve often said nobody could, but if anybody could, it would be him.”

Limbaugh read parts of the report out on his show, revealing that he finds Trump’s desire to host a radio show “pleasingly satisfying” instead of pushing to be on television.

“I find it once again very pleasingly satisfying that a man who owns television wants to be on radio,” Limbaugh said.

“I will tell anybody who listens how I believe radio can achieve more intimacy and therefore more persuasion than television can. I will tell anybody who will listen that I believe that pictures on television can actually, if used incorrectly, be a distraction from what you’re trying to accomplish.”

“A great radio program or great radio host is an expert at helping the audience paint their own pictures, which are not distracting. Great radio is not passive listen; it is active. If it’s a good show, you’re not doing anything else while you’re listening to it. But with television, the vast majority of time TV’s on it’s in the background.”

As to the president’s worries about possibly encroaching on Limbaugh’s territory, the radio host replied that the president could just join his show as a guest.

“I’m telling you, we could work this out, don’t you think? If the president wants to do this — if he wants to come on and have a show — we’ll let him do it,” Limbaugh stated.

“I won’t even be… If he wants to host it himself, he can do it. If he wants to do it for two hours — that’s what he said. If he wants to talk to you for two hours, he’s welcome to come here and do it anytime,” he continued. “At the same time, we could combine it with an audition. We could look at it as an audition as well.”

“Well, he lives right here. But he would have to violate social distancing to get here. You might have to take a trip to the White House to set up the technicals. We’ll deal with that when it happens. “One of the officials involved directly in the effort said it wasn’t the first time Mr. Trump had discussed hosting a radio show from the White House,” Limbaugh concluded.

Listen above, via The Rush Limbaugh Show.