Aaron Rodgers Falls for Fake Story About Him Sitting Out the Super Bowl in Protest: I ‘Give a Major F*ck About’ Ridiculous Narratives

Aaron Rodgers told Pat McAfee what any rational person already knew and confirmed he will not sit out the Super Bowl should he lead the Green Bay Packers there this season.

Last week, a video went viral showing former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason on his New York radio show, reading a text from someone who made the claim that Rodgers will sit out the Super Bowl as a way of protesting the NFL’s Covid protocols.

“It’s become fairly standard, mention me in the same sentence and use tag words like doctor, or Joe Rogan, or ivermectin…Covid toe, and you’re gonna get some ratings,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Esiason and his co-host Gregg Giannotti quickly concluded that the text was an attempted prank, but that part of their WFAN radio show did not make it to Rodgers. Instead, Rodgers fell victim to the hundreds of news outlets that ran headlines of a viral video that was edited to make it seem like Esiason believed the erroneous Super Bowl rumor came from a legitimate source.

As Esiason later explained, “Somebody took bits and pieces of our show, edited together and put it out there. And so-called legitimate news organizations jumped all over it…The Packers reacted to it, I think Aaron Rodgers reacted to it, and they reacted to a fake story.”

Rodgers was still reacting to the fake story with McAfee, days after the viral video was exposed as being misleading.

“I’ve given a lot less f*cks the last couple of years, but one thing I do give a major f*ck about is narratives about me,” Rodgers ranted, still seemingly unaware that the viral video was edited. “Especially ones that are so ridiculously off base.”

“Let me just say this…no one in my inner circle is talking to the media,” the agitated Green Bay Packers quarterback declared. “No one that I trust and care about and have conversations with is talking to any media member.”

“That topic that was brought up is so ridiculously stupid it’s even past the point that I would even joke about that,” Rodgers added of the rumor that he would sit out the Super Bowl. “It’s the dumbest f*cking thing.”

Lesson learned. Don’t joke about Aaron Rodgers because it will be believed by many news outlets and possibly even the Green Bay Packers quarterback himself.

