Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Hit With NFL Fines for Violating Covid-19 Protocols

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been hit with a fine for violating NFL covid-19 protocols.

The National Football League concluded Tuesday, according to ESPN, that Rodgers, Packers receiver Allen Lazard, and the team at large were all in violation of policy.

The violations included the unvaccinated Rodgers not wearing a mask during his news conferences and because the team did not report that Rodgers and Lazard attended a Halloween party, even though it was away from the team facility. By attending, Rodgers and Lazard violated the protocol that prevents unvaccinated players from gathering in groups of more than three, which was the reason for their fine.

Rodgers and Lazard were fined $14,650 each, while the Packers got a $300,000 fine.

Rodgers has come under fire for seriously misleading everyone about his vaccine status after he tested positive for covid-19. He attacked the “woke mob” and “cancel culture” in a bonkers interview last week, but then he sort of walked it back on Tuesday.

