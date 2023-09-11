‘Aaron Rodgers Lasted 1/1584th Of a Scaramucci’: Fans React to Jets QB’s Shocking Injury In Debut
If you were a little late tuning into Monday night’s Week 1 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets, you may have missed Aaron Rodgers’ entire Jets debut.
The erstwhile quarterback of the Green Bay Packers made his entrance into MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey while carrying the American flag on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Less than four minutes into the game, he was sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd for a 10-yard loss. Rodgers went down somewhat awkwardly before standing back up momentarily while clearly hobbled by a leg injury. He sat down on the field and was helped off. After a visit to the medical tent, he was carted to the locker room. The Jets announced he would not return.
The injury Rodgers sustained is unclear. Adam Schefter reported, “The X-rays are negative, but that doesn’t mean there’s not a more serve injury.” It was a shocking to start to a season for a long-struggling franchise whose fans hoped the four-time NFL MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion would turn the team’s fortunes around.
Rodgers was replaced by Zach Wilson, who has started 22 games for the Jets since 2021.
Reactions on Twitter/X came in fast and furious as soon as Rodgers went down, including one from former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who famously lasted just 11 days on the job in 2017.
Other users alluded to Rodgers’ affinity for alternative medicine and other woo.
On the ManningCast, Peyton Manning was stunned.
Others opined as well.
