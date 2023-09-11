‘Aaron Rodgers Lasted 1/1584th Of a Scaramucci’: Fans React to Jets QB’s Shocking Injury In Debut

If you were a little late tuning into Monday night’s Week 1 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets, you may have missed Aaron Rodgers’ entire Jets debut.

The erstwhile quarterback of the Green Bay Packers made his entrance into MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey while carrying the American flag on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Less than four minutes into the game, he was sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd for a 10-yard loss. Rodgers went down somewhat awkwardly before standing back up momentarily while clearly hobbled by a leg injury. He sat down on the field and was helped off. After a visit to the medical tent, he was carted to the locker room. The Jets announced he would not return.

The injury Rodgers sustained is unclear. Adam Schefter reported, “The X-rays are negative, but that doesn’t mean there’s not a more serve injury.” It was a shocking to start to a season for a long-struggling franchise whose fans hoped the four-time NFL MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion would turn the team’s fortunes around.

Rodgers was replaced by Zach Wilson, who has started 22 games for the Jets since 2021.

Reactions on Twitter/X came in fast and furious as soon as Rodgers went down, including one from former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who famously lasted just 11 days on the job in 2017.

Aaron Rodgers lasted 1/1584th of a Scaramucci. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) September 12, 2023

Other users alluded to Rodgers’ affinity for alternative medicine and other woo.

ESPN is now reporting that Aaron Rodgers is in the Jets’ “medical yurt” and the team shaman is “rubbing ivermectin on the spot where his chakra decoupled.” — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 12, 2023

Sources tell me Aaron Rodgers is on the phone with Dr. Joe Rogan. Apparently, all he needs to do is ingest a half cup of Mister Clean and a dozen marbles — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 12, 2023

On the ManningCast, Peyton Manning was stunned.

"Holy cow! I cannot believe this." Peyton was shook by Aaron Rodgers' early injury. pic.twitter.com/rhmSXMW6O5 — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

Others opined as well.

Aaron Rodgers when he realizes he has to go against the Cowboys' defense next week. pic.twitter.com/hWP0uYh2cs — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) September 12, 2023

Aaron Rodgers debut with the New York Jets pic.twitter.com/Rg2232tjEn — Jeffrey Walizer Jr (@JWalizerJr) September 12, 2023

the Aaron Rodgers debut pic.twitter.com/XrRaVmPbn5 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 12, 2023

“Aaron Rodgers is feared to have suffered an Achilles injury.” Jets fans:

pic.twitter.com/1xVp7OsqhM — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) September 12, 2023

When you realize you’re about to face Micah Parsons and the Cowboys defense with a busted o-line, no Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson is your QB…pic.twitter.com/5ahi118yC6 — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) September 12, 2023

