Aaron Rodgers Ripped for BONKERS Anti-Vax Interview Citing Joe Rogan and MLK, Touting Ivermectin, and Suggesting the Vaccines Cause Sterility

By Josh FeldmanNov 5th, 2021, 2:48 pm
 
Aaron Rodgers

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers finally opened up about the reason he’s unvaccinated and… hoo boy.

During an interview Friday, Rodgers went off on “the woke mob” and “cancel culture” and said he’s been getting advice from Joe Rogan and has been taking ivermectin and literally cited Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to defend his refusal to get the vaccine. Oh, and he also casually suggested that maybe the vaccines cause sterility.

Ivermectin has approved uses for humans and animals to treat parasites, but it is not a proven Covid treatment. There is no evidence the Covid-19 vaccines cause sterility.

Rodgers is just the latest athlete railing against the vaccines, and he was roundly criticized for using his platform this irresponsibly.

Filed Under:
Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac