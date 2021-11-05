Aaron Rodgers Ripped for BONKERS Anti-Vax Interview Citing Joe Rogan and MLK, Touting Ivermectin, and Suggesting the Vaccines Cause Sterility

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers finally opened up about the reason he’s unvaccinated and… hoo boy.

During an interview Friday, Rodgers went off on “the woke mob” and “cancel culture” and said he’s been getting advice from Joe Rogan and has been taking ivermectin and literally cited Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to defend his refusal to get the vaccine. Oh, and he also casually suggested that maybe the vaccines cause sterility.

Ivermectin has approved uses for humans and animals to treat parasites, but it is not a proven Covid treatment. There is no evidence the Covid-19 vaccines cause sterility.

Rodgers is just the latest athlete railing against the vaccines, and he was roundly criticized for using his platform this irresponsibly.

have we considered the possibility that Aaron rodgers is nicki minajs cousins friend https://t.co/QSTeFXXosp — Astead (@AsteadWesley) November 5, 2021

just thinking about the fact that the producers of Jeopardy made this vile meathead a guest host https://t.co/50PV5atelD — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is a selfish, entitled twerp who put other people in danger by lying about his vaccination status. There’s nothing “woke” about doing the bare minimum. Pathetic. https://t.co/o18cNJJz56 — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) November 5, 2021

upon reading “cancel culture casket” i have ceased to exist https://t.co/IsliJPY9c3 — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) November 5, 2021

IT WAS FORETOLD IN THE HOLY SCROLLS https://t.co/UVaaqnwl2H — Tim Marchman (@timmarchman) November 5, 2021

Vaccines do not cause sterility, but covid could. https://t.co/OOsZHG00Ww — Tim Marchman (@timmarchman) November 5, 2021

Is Aaron Rodgers trying to prove that COVID is fake or that CTE is real? — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 5, 2021

Main takeaway: Aaron Rodgers is an anti-vaxxer, playing the victim over his own selfish acts, and he’s listening to crackpots like Joe Rogan. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) November 5, 2021

Bottom line: Aaron Rodgers is full of shit. https://t.co/ksdeTcfUhi — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 5, 2021

there’s no story in the world i’d rather read right now than a detailed piece about aaron rogers’ anti-vax presentation to nfl executives https://t.co/eRZHtwrvjp — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) November 5, 2021

THIS DUDE JUST SAID HE’S DOING WHAT WAS RECOMMENDED ON JOE ROGAN’S PODCAST. HIS “NEW GOOD FRIEND JOE ROGAN.” HE JUST SAID HE TOOK THE ANTIBODY STUFF, TOO! WHOA THIS IS HAPPENING HERE. — bomani (@bomani_jones) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers being a Joe Rogan listening, conspiracy blathering, self-serving, lie spreading, “woke mob” sneering, anti-vaxxer who ***compares himself to Martin Luther King*** isn’t really that funny. It’s a fucking bummer. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers: “The great MLK said, ‘You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense.'” It’s despicable that he would invoke Martin Luther King to justify his anti-vaccine stance. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is flat-out lying. 1.If he had an allergy to the vaccine the NFL would have granted his request for a medical exemption. 2.Experts say there is no “mechanism” to connect vaccines to fertility issues. It’s a myth. It is anti-vaxxer BS. https://t.co/rBnJLWl2Cd — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 5, 2021

This is such elite tier misinformation, just pure peak performance https://t.co/4x2efg0KRL — Katie Notopoulos (@katienotopoulos) November 5, 2021

This is a treat. I’ve hated Rodgers for beating up on my always-mediocre football team, but *now* I get to hate him because he’s a gigantic asshole whose entire public projection of being the calm and collected smarty pants is revealed to be a smokescreen for a big baby. https://t.co/0SvYLnuN8d — Patrick Klepek (@patrickklepek) November 5, 2021

These Aaron Rodgers quotes are like watching a desperate third-place contestant on Jeopardy! buzz in and get every question wrong until they are so far in the red it’s awe-inspiring. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) November 5, 2021

It’s amazing that a pro athlete, whose entire livelihood (which in Aaron Rodgers’ case is tens of millions of $) is dependent on his health, would reject universal medical advice and trust a quack podcast host over his team doctors (and every other doctor.) — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 5, 2021

