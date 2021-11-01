Adam Carolla Slams Colin Kaepernick for Comparing NFL Combine To Slavery: He’s a ‘Super Large Version of Malcolm X

Colin Kaepernick’s Netflix series Colin in Black and White debuted over the weekend and the former quarterback compared the NFL Draft process to a slave auction.

“What they don’t want you to understand is what’s being established is a power dynamic,” Kaepernick says in the clip. “Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod, and examine you. Searching for any defect that might affect your performance. No boundary respected. No dignity left intact.”

The reenacted scene intertwines Black football players trying out for a team with men in shackles being sold as slaves. The clip went viral over the weekend, with many critics such as podcast host and comedian Adam Carolla blasting Kaepernick for the extreme analogy.

“Kaepernick has really grabbed onto this whole sort of race hustling…he’s deep in it,” Carolla said. “If you look at pictures of him in high school and college…you looked at him and go ‘what is that guy?’ Well he looks half Black and half White, but he really looks Syrian, he kind of has a pronounced nose.”

“Colin is wearing black leather, he’s got the black turtleneck, if any late night talk show host went as Colin Kaepernick for Halloween they would never work again,” Carolla continued on his podcast. “I labeled him Malcolm XXL. He’s a super large version of Malcolm X.”

Kaepernick made the slavery analogy and damning accusation of the NFL just two weeks after the former quarterback did an interview reiterating his desire to return to the league. The 33-year-old has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, when he became the first high-profile athlete to kneel during the national anthem. Kaepernick never received a serious contract offer from an NFL team after he knelt to protest against police brutality.

“There’s plenty of White guys at the combine,” Carolla added, claiming the mixed-race NFL Draft process pokes a fundamental hole in Kaepernick’s analogy. “They’re not looking for defects like they’re checking a horse’s gums or something. They want to know what your vertical is.”

Carolla noted that there might be parallels to slavery for some workers and industries within the United States, but “guys waiting in line to become multimillionaires,” isn’t it.

“And again, every human being who shows up to the combine would give their pinky finger to make the roster of an NFL team,” Carolla said. “Hard to draw that straight line to slavery.”

