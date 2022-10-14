Al Michaels Takes Swipe At Dan Snyder, Believes NFL Wants Him To Sell Team: ‘He’s Just Become a Major Problem’

Al Michaels took a dig at Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder after an ESPN report claimed Snyder had dirt on other NFL owners and the commissioner.

Snyder told people close to him that he would not go down without a fight, if the league forced him to sell the team, according to ESPN.

Michaels broadcasted Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football game between the Commanders and the Chicago Bears. Michaels decided to take a dig at Snyder in the 4th quarter of a not-so-exciting football game.

“There was a report today on ESPN alleging that Snyder is accumulating damaging info on other owners and Roger Goodell as leverage to be avoid being voted out of the league,” Michaels said. “Our Michael Smith reporting before the game, ‘Snyder is a subject of five different investigations or inquiries for sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, financial irregularities.'”

Michales brought up that the league owners will meet in New York City on Tuesday to discuss a number of issues, and — as of now — a vote to force Snyder to sell the team is not one of them.

“The owners have a meeting scheduled in New York on Tuesday. It is currently not on the agenda,” Michaels added. “Just my feeling, I think what the league would love is for Snyder to sell the team. Not have to go to a vote, but just sell the team. He has become a major problem around the league, obviously.”

Michaels explained why he thought the process was far from over.

“We’ll see what happens,” Michaels continued. “I think it’s got a long way to go, and Dan, very well known, for digging his heels into the ground.”

The Commanders defeated the Bears 12-7 in Thursday night’s game.

