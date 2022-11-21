Argentinian TV Reporter Has Wallet Stolen From Her Live On Air At World Cup

An Argentinian TV reporter from the Todo Noticias Network, Dominique Metzger, said her belongings were stolen from her as she danced with fans on live TV in Qatar for the World Cup.

Multiple reporters have been put in challenging situations to start the 2022 World Cup. A Danish reporter was stopped during a live report by Qatari officials. They threatened to smash the camera if he continued to film from the location he filmed at. CBS Sports analyst Grant Wahl said Qatari security forced him to delete a picture he took of a World Cup slogan that was written on the wall in the media center, and he was temporarily detained on Monday for wearing a Pride shirt.

Qatar’s human rights record made FIFA’s announcement the 2022 games would take place there a controversial decision. More than 6,500 migrant workers reportedly died as they built the stadiums and hospitality areas. Qatar also has laws that criminalize same-sex relationships.

Metzger had her belongings stolen from her when she danced in the street with Argentinian fans on live TV. She reportedly had money, documents, and credit cards stolen from her. Police told her the area where the alleged crime occurred was under heavy surveillance.

Metzger said police gave her the option of what punishment she wanted to happen to the culprit, face deportation or five years in prison.

“They told me, ‘what do you want justice to do about this?'” Metzger told Todo Noticias Network, according to the Evening Standard. “‘We will find the wallet. We have cameras everywhere, high-tech cameras, and we will find the thief with face detection technology. What do you want [the] justice system to do with them when they are found?'”

Metzger did not care about the punishment the alleged suspect would face; she was more worried about her stolen belongings.

“I told them I just want my wallet back,” Metzger added. “I won’t be making the decision for the justice system.”

The Telegraph reported that over 20,000 facial recognition cameras were used throughout the eight stadiums.

