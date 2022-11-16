Qatari Security Goons Force CBS Sports Analyst Grant Wahl to Delete Photos From His Phone at World Cup

CBS Sports analyst Grant Wahl was forced by Qatari World Cup security to delete a picture of a slogan on the wall in the media center at the venue.

Wahl is in Qatar to cover the 2022 World Cup that has been surrounded by controversy already. Qatar has of a poor human rights record, and is accused violations in the deaths of migrant workers as new stadiums and hotels were built in advance of the massive sports event.

Several high-profile soccer stars have spoken out against the ill-timed World Cup.

In a typical World Cup scenario, the tournament would be played between June and July, when the athlete’s season with their pro clubs ends. This year the tournament had to shift dates because of the hot temperatures in Qatar throughout the summer months.

Wahl, a CBS Sports analyst and an American journalist in Qatar to cover the tournament, walked into the media center and took a picture of a World Cup slogan plastered on the wall. After he took the picture, he was approached by Qatari officials.

“Picture is not allowed, sir,” Wahl was told.

Wahl, confused at what he had just heard, answered the official, “but I was just taking a picture of the slogan on the wall.”

“Kindly delete it, sir,” the official responded.

NEW: I took a picture of the Qatar World Cup slogan on the wall of the media center today—and a security guard came over and demanded that I delete it from my phone. Is that how this World Cup is going to work? Story: https://t.co/RXyfq1PANk pic.twitter.com/SPmG5CnrjQ — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) November 15, 2022

This only adds to the madness that is the 2022 World Cup, which has not even kicked off yet. Qatari officials told a Danish journalist on live TV to halt, and threatened to smash their cameras.

Qatar has even been accused of hiring actors to wear different countries’ uniforms and parade in the streets to show the rest of the world the excitement around the World Cup.

The Qatari Organization Committee denied the allegations and said, “their passion for football is authentic.”

