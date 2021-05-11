Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Blasts ‘Loser’ Attackers In Rant with Tucker Carlson: If I Didn’t Know Me, I’d Think I’m ‘The Next Hitler’

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy rarely ignores outside hate, instead choosing to take his detractors head on. The brash entrepreneur and entertainer went at them again during an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox Nation, slamming his ‘loser’ attackers.

“Ninety-nine percent of the people I see are super friendly,” Portnoy said, in response to Carlson asking if Barstool’s founder is paranoid by cancel culture. “And the people who don’t like me – I probably wouldn’t like them first. To me, they’re losers and they’re crazy people.”

Barstool’s polarizing leader believes most of his attackers come from people reading negative headlines without doing their own research. “Just because somebody says something about a person or whatever, I dig into it, rather than just trust somebody,” Portnoy said.

Portnoy built a brand geared toward traditional masculinity, occasionally using humor that is now highlighted as racist and misogynistic. Their past gives detractors plenty of ammunition against the company. But Portnoy and Barstool have also attempted to modernize in recent years, increasing company diversity and continuing charitable work with efforts such as The Barstool Fund.

“We have probably four to six articles that have been written about me, that if I read them, without knowing myself and just trusted it, I’d be like, ‘this guy’s the next Hitler.’ I would honestly believe that if I read it,” Portnoy added.

Even with repeated attacks on the company, Barstool’s brand remains healthy thanks to their loyal fanbase who vouch for Portnoy, which gives him the opportunity to keep bouncing back from strong criticism.

“We have built and benefited in a way because the counterculture who likes us, feels emboldened,” Portnoy told Carlson. “They stick with us stronger.”

For the people that don’t like Portnoy, they don’t have to worry about Barstool’s president ever becoming the U.S. president, despite a few calls for him to run for office, most notably from Elon Musk.

“I would never run for office, ever in a bazillion years,” Portnoy said. “They don’t get anything done. They just sit there and they yell at each other. And everything is so political and so agenda driven, even if there is somebody regardless of party who has the most ideal motivations, I don’t think they could get anything done.”

Watch above via, Fox News

