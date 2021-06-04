Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Savagely Slanders LeBron’s Pandemic Championship: ‘Hey Bald Spot…Bubble Don’t Count For D*CK!’

Winning an NBA championship last season presented a unique set of challenges during the Covid-19 global pandemic. But because games were played in a bubble, it also eliminated the challenge of dealing with a road crowd.

For that, Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy is discounting LeBron James winning a title for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

“How many playoff series has LeBron James won as a member of the L.A. Lakers when they had to play road games?” Portnoy asked.

Trivia question: how many playoff series has Lebron won on the Lakers when he has to play actual road games? #DDTG pic.twitter.com/CzvJRWVdmH — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 4, 2021

The answer is zero.

“None of this bubble garbage, where you don’t go on the road. I can win games in the bubble. The bubble ain’t real. That’s fake life. That’s corona life,” the notorious LeBron hater and Celtics die-hard added. “You don’t have to go with…people [yelling] ‘hey bald spot!’”

“Put him in the clown bucket,” Portnoy continued to rant. “This is his legacy. Elon Musk’s legacy is f*cking with Bitcoin, LeBron James’ legacy is walking off that court…and never being able to bring a championship to L.A., don’t tell me bubble counts. Bubble don’t count for d*ck.”

LeBron and the Lakers won the 2020 NBA Championship in the Orlando Bubble where they didn’t face raucous road fans, but they were living out of a suitcase for three months. And although the accommodations were surely better than a local motel, being trapped in a bubble for three months was an obstacle without precedent.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected].com