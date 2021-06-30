‘Big Dummy’: Shaq Shames Charles Barkley for Foolishly Demanding the Hawks Start a Player They Lost Last Year

Turner doesn’t pay Charles Barkley to do homework. The expert NBA analyst made an epic blunder Tuesday night, during TNT’s pregame show for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.

With Trae Young ruled out because of a bone bruise in his right foot, TNT’s Inside the NBA crew considered potential replacements for Atlanta’s superstar guard. Kenny Smith suggested veteran sixth-man Lou Williams, but Barkley quickly shot down the idea.

“I wouldn’t do that, I would start Jeff Teague,” Barkley said, as Smith turned to his co-analysts with confusion.

“He’s not exactly on the Atlanta Hawks,” Inside the NBA host Ernie Johnson promptly informed Barkley.

“Big dummy!” Shaq added with a laugh.

Teague played for the Hawks from 2009-2016, returning to Atlanta for the 2019 season. But last year, Teague signed with Boston and was later acquired by Milwaukee before the playoffs. So not only is Teague no longer with the Hawks, but he’s currently playing against them in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Barkley tried to defend his comment, saying “I can make a mistake.” After the blunder, Barkley still didn’t want to admit Lou Williams would be the best replacement for Young, and he asked his co-hosts for help in naming another Hawks guard on the roster. Shaq jokingly suggested Spud Webb, who last played for Atlanta a quarter-century ago.

It would be forgivable if the mistake happened during a regular season game between two last place teams. But during the Eastern Conference Finals, the audience expects expert analysts to be aware of potential starting lineups.

Despite the gaffe, Barkley will remain a popular analyst among NBA fans. His brash comments, unfiltered jokes, and distinctive opinions keep the audience asking, ‘what will he say next?’ Even if he doesn’t do his homework.

Watch above via TNT

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com