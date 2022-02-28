Bill Simmons Claims He Has ‘Intel’ Of NBA Expansion Team in Las Vegas Owned By LeBron James

The Ringer founder Bill Simmons says he has “intel” that the NBA will expand to Las Vegas, and that LeBron James will be apart of the ownership group.

“I have some intel,” Simmons said on the latest edition of The Bill Simmons Podcast. “I think the league is going to expand to Vegas and Seattle.”

Simmons then doubled down on his “intel” and claimed Lebron James will be a part owner of the new NBA team. “If I had to bet on a Lebron scenario, it would be for him to be involved with whatever happens with that. Where he is the point man of that Vegas team. And I haven’t heard that mentioned. I don’t care if it gets aggregated because I think I’m right.”

Simmons claimed he even has info on how much the two expansion teams will cost. “I heard combined we’re talking 6.5, 7 billon of the two teams,” he said.

“I’m just saying the Vegas thing I would watch that,” Simmons added. “I think it’s officially real — Lebron is definitely going to be involved in that.”

