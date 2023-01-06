Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Makes Point of Defending Tee Higgins from Criticism of His Hit on Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen defended Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, the player who collided with Damar Hamlin before his terrifying collapse.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest Monday night after making a tackle on Higgins. He received CPR on the field and was rushed to a local Cincinnati hospital. Hamlin was intubated and in critical condition. At a press conference on Thursday afternoon, doctors from The University of Cincinnati Medical Center said he was awake and communicating, and that he asked who had won the game.

Allen and Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott met with reporters in Buffalo following the update. As the press conference ended, Allen added a message for those who felt the need to attack Higgins.

“I do want to say one more thing,” Allen said before he sat back down. “I haven’t reached out to Tee, I hope that he got some relief today, and I saw some stuff on Twitter, and people should not be attacking him whatsoever, and I’m glad Damar’s family came out and said that.”

Allen, who has been the Bills’ quarterback for five seasons, said he hoped Higgins did not feel responsible for the incident.

“Hopefully, he found some relief today because, again, that’s a football play,” Allen added. “And I hope he does not hold that against himself because there’s nothing else he could have done in that situation. I just wanted to say that too.”

Higgins did meet with the media Thursday afternoon at his locker as the Bengals get ready for their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

“I’m in a good place right now,” Higgins told the pool of reporters who surrounded his locker.

Higgins said he spoke to Hamlin’s mother, who told him that her son was doing better, which Higgins was happy to hear.

“Telling me that she’s thinking of me, praying for me, things like that,” Higgins continued. “She’s telling me that he’s okay and all the good, positive stuff. It feels good knowing that he’s okay, doing better, and make me feel better inside.”

The Bengals wide receiver said he first thought Hamlin “flopped” when they made contact, before realizing the severity of his injury. Higgins said he then knew he would not be in a good state of mind to finish the game Monday night.

“I’m in a good place right now.” Tee Higgins’ first public comments since Monday Night Football. Said he spoke with Damar Hamlin’s mother. Said it’s hard to forget about, but they’re professional football players and have to move forward. pic.twitter.com/mpw4UCksNe — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 5, 2023

Watch above via NFL Network.

