Pelé, the Brazilian soccer icon and winner of three World Cups, died this week at the age of 82, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

Since Nov. 29, the soccer great has been at Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo being treated for cancer and surrounded by family.

Joe Fraga, Pelé’s agent, confirmed his death to the AP.

Last week, he congratulated Argentina and star player Lionel Messi on their World Cup win in an Instagram post.

“Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way,” he wrote. “Messi winning his first World Cup, as his trajectory deserved. My dear friend, Mbappé, scoring four goals in a final. What a gift it was to watch this spectacle to the future of our sport. And I couldn’t fail to congratulate Morocco for the incredible campaign. It’s great to see Africa shine. Congratulations Argentina! Certainly Diego is smiling now.”

Pelé, a legend of the sport, led Brazil to victory in the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups.

