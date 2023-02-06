ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith erupted at analyst Jay Williams in a very intense debate about the trade of NBA star Kyrie Irving.

It was reported on Sunday afternoon that Irving was traded in a blockbuster deal from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks. Days earlier, Irving reportedly told team brass wanted out of Brooklyn after the two sides could not agree on a new contract. On Monday, First Take opened their show discussing the trade, and Williams felt Smith was too harsh on the very controversial star guard for his comments about Irving not receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

After the ESPN analyst defended Irving from media criticism over his sharing a clip from a documentary that had many anti-Semitic tropes, Stephen A. interjected.

“Are you finished? Are you finished?” Smith said.

“Yes, and thank you for allowing me to talk for a minute and 30 seconds,” Williams said.

Then, Stephen A. dropped the hammer on Williams, who seemed very upset that Smith cut him off while he tried to speak.

“Well, you want more? I can give you more!” Smith said. “Excuse me; it ain’t a minute and 30 seconds! You get plenty of time to talk on this show!”

Williams became very sarcastic and said, “thank you for allowing me to finish my point. Thank you.”

“Exactly, and after I finish, we’re gonna come back and make sure you get more time,” Smith said. “There’s a bunch of BS you talking right now!”

Williams took exception to Stephen A.’s “BS” remarks, so the ESPN analyst defended himself and said, “it’s not a bunch of BS! Just ’cause you label it ‘BS’ does not make it BS, Stephen A. Smith.”

The two combatants exchanged more jabs with one another:

Stephen A.: I’m calling it BS. I’m calling it BS. Williams: Okay, that’s your perspective. Stephen A.: That’s right, and you’re damn right, and it matters. Williams: Do does mine. Just as much as yours! Stephen A.: So you think! Williams: No, I know it does! Stephen A.: I would beg to differ! Williams: I know it does! Stephen A.: First of all, Jay, you sound ridiculous, okay?

Smith explained that Irving missed more games after thousands of former President Donald Trump‘s supporters stormed the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. The NBA star guard used that as a reason not to play, so he did not see Irving as reliable to his team.

Watch above via ESPN.

