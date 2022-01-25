Chiefs Fans Beautifully Honor Bills QB Josh Allen by Donating $13 Increments to Buffalo Children’s Hospital

How can you not be romantic about football?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen never got a chance to touch the football in overtime of his team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night. But his exceptional play throughout the game was so well-respected by Chiefs fans, they decided to support the Oishei Children’s Hospital in his honor.

Kansas City sports fan Brett Fitzgerald called on Chiefs fans to send donations of $13 increments to The Patricia Allen Fund. The amount represents the Chiefs final scoring drive in regulation that took just 13 seconds against the Bills and sent the game into overtime.

According to Fitzgerald, he originally planned to suggest donating to a charity supported by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but after learning Bills fans usually donate to other team’s charities, he chose Oishei Children’s Hospital as the recipient.

“The credit goes to Bills Mafia,” Fitzgerald told WIVB News 4. “I’m just some guy who put something on the internet.”

As much as Bills Mafia is known for jumping through tables and setting themselves on fire during raucous pregame tailgates, the passionate group is also one of the most charitable fanbases in sports. Last year, after Buffalo beat the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs, Bills Mafia donated more than $500,000 to Lamar Jackson’s charity.

Recognizing their benevolence, Chiefs fans decided to follow the lead of Bills Mafia and donate to Allen’s charity of choice. The Patricia Allen Fund was started in Nov. 2020, when Bills fans began donating to the Oishei Children’s Hospital after the passing of their quarterback’s grandmother. More than $1 million was raised and the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing was unveiled last year.

